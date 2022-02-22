The Elk Valley is under an extreme cold warning, as very cold wind chills are expected Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada officials, an arctic air mass settling in over the region will drop temperatures Tuesday morning and evening.

“Extreme cold wind chill values are near minus 30 Tuesday morning under the cloud cover. However, with clearing skies in the evening, enhanced radiative cooling will result in lower temperatures overnight with wind chill values near minus 35,” said the forecasting agency.

Temperatures are expected to ease off by Wednesday, but they will remain somewhat chilly.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will likely not reach the positives until at least Sunday, with a forecasted high of plus four.

Until then, Environment Canada said residents should bundle up, as frostbite can develop quickly on exposed skin, especially with wind chills.

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours,” said Environment Canada. “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”