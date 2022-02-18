News Elkford looking for citizen of the year SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 18, 2022 District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser) Know someone who goes above and beyond to make Elkford better? The district wants to help recognize them. Nominations are now being accepted. The district is looking for people who demonstrate leadership in the community, help others, and contribute to different areas of interest. The citizen of the year will be selected by District Council. Nominations are being accepted until March 15. MORE: Citizen of the Year (District of Elkford) Tags: Elkford