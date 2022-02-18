Windermere’s Courtney Hoffos finished sixth on the Olympic world stage competing with three other Canadians.

Only one Canadian made the ski cross big final as Marielle Thompson came second for the silver medal.

Four skiers competed in the big final.

The other four competitors were in the small final, where Hoffos, fellow Canadians Brittany Phelan and Hannah Schmidt and Sami Kennedy-Sim from Australia competed.