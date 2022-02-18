Sparwood residents have an opportunity to tell the district what they would like to see in the community’s future through the 2022 Livability Study Grading Survey.

“It allows us to move forward with opportunities for things like more trails, to look at the opportunities to ensure that air quality is as good as it can be as we work with Teck, landscape with Teck as they continue to revitalize certain areas of the mine,” said Mayor David Wilks. “It gives us an opportunity to ask the community what they want to see, so we can give feedback to Teck as well.”

The information gathered will be used to produce the 2022 Livability Report Card.

“The questions in the survey are asking citizens what they see Sparwood as now and what they would like to see in Sparwood in the future through a number of aspects,” said Wilks. “We want to encourage the community to get involved and provide us with their input so we can work with Teck and make this a more viable city than it already is.”

District officials said the document is updated annually to understand, measure and monitor the quality of life in Sparwood.

A link to the survey can be found below.

More: Sparwood Livability Study 2022 (District of Sparwood)