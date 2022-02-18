The City of Fernie will get some new signage, including new welcome and interpretive signs, thanks to grant funding.

“This component of the grant-funded project is for a new welcome sign at the west side of town, an iconic Fernie sculpture, some covered areas for picnic table staging and covered bike parking, as well as some signage and interpretation improvements,” said Michael Boronowski, Fernie’s Chief Administrative Officer.

The new signs will be paid for a Tourism Dependent Community Fund grant for improvements around the Fairy Creek Falls trailhead, the visitor information centre and city hall.

Fernie city council awarded the contract worth $342,000 to BlackFlag Projects. All of the new signage will be paid for by the grant.

“We were really impressed with the successful proponent’s design concept and with their proposal for a collaborative design process moving forward,” said Boronowski. “They do a really great job of referencing our local history, our local landscape and other materials. They give an opportunity to work with our cultural and tourism stakeholders in the city to refine those designs with interpretive information.”

Boronowski noted that the project will include a new welcome sign, four interpretive signs for the Fairy Creek trails, and two covered areas. A sculpture will also be constructed for the visitor information centre, with a design coming in the future.

According to Boronowski, the city will begin work on refining design details as soon as they can.

“We’ll do the preliminary installation before the peak busy tourism season, trying to stay out of everybody’s way during through summer, and be wrapping up this fall, before snowfall. The goal is to be completed before the end of the year,” explained Boronowski.

Visit the link below to see the planned designs for the new signage.

More: BlackFlag Projects’ Request for Proposal (City of Fernie)