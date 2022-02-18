News Contractors to burn debris piles near Cranbrook Community Forest SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 18, 2022 A burning pile of slash. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Residents may see smoke rising near Cranbrook’s community forest on Friday as crews undergo fuel management work. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said the venting index will allow contractors to burn debris piles on BC Timber Sales land. The piles are located east of the third parking lot adjacent to the Community Forest. The venting index is good today, and the City has been informed that there is planned pile burning to take place East of 3rd parking lot adjacent to the the Community Forest. This fuel management work is happening on BC Timber Sales land and is supervised by contractors. pic.twitter.com/Win4FPAkj3 — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) February 18, 2022 Tags: Cranbrook