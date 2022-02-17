Sports Bucks hit the road for back-to-back-to-back SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 17, 2022 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Cranbrook Bucks have a busy weekend ahead of them as they get set for three straight games. On Friday the Bucks are in Merritt to face the Centennials. The Bucks have a 20-16-2-2 record while it’s been a rough year for the Centennials as the team has a 2-34-2-1 record. The Bucks then move onto West Kelowna to play the Warriors. The Warriors are 25-13-1 on the season. The Bucks finish the weekend off with a game against the Penticton Vees. The Vees are currently the top team in the BCHL with a 31-6-0-2 record. Tags: BCHLCranbrook Bucks