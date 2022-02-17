My Community Now Rotary celebrates 100 years in Cranbrook SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 17, 2022 100 years of Rotary in Cranbrook Luncheon ( Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) In 1922, when Cranbrook was granted it’s first Rotary Club, it was the smallest club in the world. It’s a unique and interesting history. Both local clubs celebrated with a luncheon at Rotary Park. Here’s some of the sounds of the day. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/rotary-luncheon-sound.mp3