Orders around workplace safety have been amended, removing a section that required employers to allow workers to work from home, if possible.

The update to the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Order on Workplace Safety came on Thursday, Feb 17th.

That said, workplaces may continue to allow remote work if they choose.

“The Province and the PHO recognize that every workplace is different. Many workplaces will be able to transition to in-person work again quickly. Others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models,” said B.C. government officials. “Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.”

B.C. government officials said the section was updated to support the transition of employees back into the workplace.

Workplaces must continue to have COVID-19 safety plans in place, and the PHO’s Face Coverings Order will remain in place for some workplaces.