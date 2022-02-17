The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 247 new COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley, down from 353.

The latest BCCDC data covered Feb. 6th to 12th and showed numbers in a steady decline over the past several weeks.

The Cranbrook area remains the region’s hot spot for the fifth week in a row, with 105 infections reported. According to the BCCDC, this is down from the 152 cases in the previous week.

The Elk Valley had the next highest case numbers with 64, showing a decrease from 92.

The Creston Valley had 34 new infections, down from 49.

Windermere reported a total of 24 new cases a small increase from the 22 infections reported the week prior.

Health authorities confirmed 17 infections in Kimberley, down from 27.

Lastly, Golden had three cases after having reported 11 the week before.

According to the BCCDC, 164 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Feb. 16th, and 19 of those people are in intensive care.