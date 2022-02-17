Trail RCMP say a man wanted in Alberta on drug trafficking charges who hid from them last week gave himself away.

A BC Highway Patrol officer tipped them off that the 40-year-old Trail man was inside an apartment building in the 100 block of Haig Street in Warfield.

Police surrounded the building and searched inside. An officer found the man hiding in a crawl space. What gave him away was smoke from his cigarette.

RCMP appreciate the man smoking himself out during the search, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich quipped in a news release.

The man was arrested without incident and will remain in custody until he’s returned to Alberta.

***Story by Greg Nesteroff***