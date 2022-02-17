News Kimberley RCMP warns of scammer posing as telecom company SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 17, 2022 (Supplied by Kimberley RCMP) A Kimberley resident was targeted by a scammer, claiming to be calling on behalf of Telus. Kimberley RCMP officials said the caller was claiming they could give their potential victim 40 to 60% off her current rates because she was a loyal Telus customer. The scammer provided a name and employee number to back up his claim before asking for the woman’s address, birth date and photo ID. RCMP officers said Telus confirmed this was a scam, as real Telus workers would never give an employee number or ask for a photo ID over the phone. “Be very cautious about who you give personal information to. Stay safe,” said Kimberley RCMP. Tags: KimberleyRCMP