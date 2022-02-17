A Kimberley resident was targeted by a scammer, claiming to be calling on behalf of Telus.

Kimberley RCMP officials said the caller was claiming they could give their potential victim 40 to 60% off her current rates because she was a loyal Telus customer.

The scammer provided a name and employee number to back up his claim before asking for the woman’s address, birth date and photo ID.

RCMP officers said Telus confirmed this was a scam, as real Telus workers would never give an employee number or ask for a photo ID over the phone.

“Be very cautious about who you give personal information to. Stay safe,” said Kimberley RCMP.