Drivers over the long weekend won’t need to worry about delays through the Kicking Horse Canyon.

Highway 1 will be open without stoppages from Friday at noon until Tuesday at noon.

The rest of February will see 30-minute stoppages during non-peak times.

The section of highway is normally open without stoppages from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.