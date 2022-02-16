Canada will not be getting a medal in men’s Olympic hockey for the first time in 16 years after losing to Sweden 2-0 this morning.

No current NHL players were able to compete this year, so the team was mostly made up of former NHL’ers and college players.

One local made the team as Adam Cracknell, the Cranbrook Bucks’ co-owner suited up for Canada.

He had one assist in Canada’s first match in the tournament when they beat Germany 5-1.

Cracknell was without a point for the rest of the tournament.

Canada then lost to the US 4-2, followed by back-to-back wins against China 5-0 and 7-2.

This morning Canada was eliminated after being shut out by Sweden.

However, the women’s team goes for gold tonight as they face off against the United States.