Cranbrook’s Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses to a series of two town hall meetings to discuss petty crime, homelessness, mental health and addictions.

“In the last year to year and a half, we’ve seen a really big uptick in petty crime along the stip, in the downtown area and other parts of town as well. There’s break-in happening property damage and things like that, ” explained Helen Barron, Cranbrook Chamber Executive Director. “It has been an increase in cost to business owners, sometimes in the tens of thousands of dollars.”

The first meeting, on Feb. 24th, will have Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison, Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka and Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt.

“They will be available to answer questions and to talk about the actions that are underway to abate the issues that we’re seeing in the community,” said Barron.

On March 2nd, Cranbrook Community Connections Society, Street Angels and Ankors will be in attendance to discuss

“We wanted to be able to have two offerings, first with our politicians and second with our support agencies, to make sure everyone has an experience to share what they’re experiencing and what they’re working on,” said Barron. “We just thought, as a start, it would be a good idea to have two separate events, so there’s a lot of room at both events.”

The event will have a blended online and in-person format, with limited seating available.

Barron hopes the events will give businesses the information to know what is happening and possible solutions.

“We’re coming to a point where we need to start working as a community to figure out how we can address the issues,” said Barron. “Although it does affect everyone in the community, business owners have been really bearing the brunt.”

