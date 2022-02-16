College of the Rockies welcomes Dana Wesley to the role of Executive Director, Indigenous Strategy and Reconciliation. (Supplied by Atil Photography)

The College of the Rockies has appointed Dana Wesley to the role of Indigenous Strategy and Reconciliation executive director.

College President and CEO Paul Vogt said he is pleased with the appointment.

“Dana’s Indigenous experience in both post-secondary and the private sector will be valuable as we continue to work shoulder to shoulder with our Indigenous partners,” said Vogt. “A commitment to truth and reconciliation is a key component of our 2-year Action Plan, and beyond, and I’m confident that with Dana’s leadership we will be in an even better position to strengthen our connection to Indigenous communities and students.”

Wesley, a member of the Moose Cree First Nation, holds a Bachelor and Master of Arts in Gender Studies. She most recently worked as National Senior Rights Officer of Indigenous Issues with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Ottawa.

College staff note that Wesley is also on the board of directors for the Roberts/Smart Centre, a children’s mental health centre. The Centre delivers specialized treatment and clinical services to improve the lives of young people living with complex behavioural and emotional needs.

With her new role at the College of the Rockies, Wesley will lead the Indigenous team with a focus on strategic planning, administration and evaluating the College’s Indigenous education services.

“I am excited to lead the College in creating a strategy that centers Indigenous knowledge and worldviews, which are vital to Indigenous resurgence,” said Wesley. “I am honoured to begin working with Indigenous communities in the region who will be critical to this process. This is a strategy that will benefit the entire College, uplifting students and supporting faculty and staff.”

College staff said Wesley will also be responsible for leading advances toward reconciliation and will collaborate regularly with First Nation and Metis leaders.

Wesley officially stepped into her new role as Executive Director on Monday, Feb 14th.

“The Ktunaxa Nation assisted us with the recruitment and hiring for the Executive Director position,” said Vogt. “We thank them for their contributions in filling this important role.”