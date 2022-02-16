Families looking for something fun to do on the Family Day long weekend are in luck thanks to $229,000 in provincial funds.

Kootenay families will be able to take part in free swimming and skating at facilities in Cranbrook, Castlegar, Creston, Sparwood and Trail.

“I really hope that you get to celebrate this Family Day long weekend with your loved ones in person! No matter how you define your family, family is most important. Taking time to celebrate with loved ones and making memories together is priceless,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“Now that the restrictions on gatherings have been lifted, I encourage you to check out the links below for free family-friendly activities happening in your community this weekend.”

For those who may want to stay inside over the weekend, the Royal BC Museum has set up a number of digital programs.

These include online museum tours, trivia, a Brazilian cooking tutorial and an Imax movie screening.