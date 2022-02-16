Wildfire risk reduction work will begin on three properties owned by the City of Cranbrook on Tuesday.

City staff said work will begin near the El Camino Mobile Home Park on Patterson Road.

“These projects will be a combination of chainsaw and brush-saw operations resulting in piles of combustible vegetation being created in these parcels. Fire and Emergency Services will plan to burn these debris piles at a later date,” said Cranbrook officials.

Other locations will include a property on 9th Street South, across from Idlewild Park and in Park Royal over the next few weeks. City staff said the work will be completed by contracted forestry workers.

“While these efforts are not intended to eliminate wildfire in these areas, their main objective is to reduce the volume and density of combustible vegetation and provide a reduction in potential fire intensity should an ignition occur within them,” said the City of Cranbrook.

The public is asked to keep away from these properties while work is underway to keep residents and workers safe.