Members of Cranbrook and Fernie Search and Rescue were up early on Valentine's day to recover two stranded hikers near Lakit Lake. The two teams worked together on a joint rescue operation to bring the stranded people to safety. The Fernie SAR long-line team was able to bring the two hikers off the mountain. The pair were assessed by Cranbrook SAR medics and brought to the BC Ambulance Service.