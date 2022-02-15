Sports Nitro named goalie of the week SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 15, 2022 Kimberley Civic Centre.(Ryley McCormack MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Kimberley Dynamiters goaltender Trystan Self was named the KIJHL goalie of the week after leading his team to two wins over the weekend. Self started off his weekend with a 4-1 win over the Columbia Valley Rockies, stopping 29 of 30 shots. He capped off the weekend with a 23-save shutout as the Dynamiters beat the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 3-0. Through the two games, Self put up a .981 save percentage and a 0.50 goals-against average. Self now leads the KIJHL in wins with 21 as well as a league-leading .931 save percentage. He also leads the league in shutouts with six. The Dynamiters are sitting atop the Eddie Mountain Division with 60 points and a 29-9-0-2 record. The team still hasn’t clinched the division with only a week left in the regular season as the Columbia Valley Rockies are right behind them. The Rockies are only one point behind and have a 28-9-2-1 record. All teams in the Eddie Mountain Division have clinched a playoff spot. Tags: KIJHLKimberley Dynamiters