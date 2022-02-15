Kimberley Dynamiters goaltender Trystan Self was named the KIJHL goalie of the week after leading his team to two wins over the weekend.

Self started off his weekend with a 4-1 win over the Columbia Valley Rockies, stopping 29 of 30 shots.

He capped off the weekend with a 23-save shutout as the Dynamiters beat the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 3-0.

Through the two games, Self put up a .981 save percentage and a 0.50 goals-against average.

Self now leads the KIJHL in wins with 21 as well as a league-leading .931 save percentage.

He also leads the league in shutouts with six.

The Dynamiters are sitting atop the Eddie Mountain Division with 60 points and a 29-9-0-2 record.

The team still hasn’t clinched the division with only a week left in the regular season as the Columbia Valley Rockies are right behind them.

The Rockies are only one point behind and have a 28-9-2-1 record.

All teams in the Eddie Mountain Division have clinched a playoff spot.