Katie Anderson from Jaffary is competing at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort for the Freeride World Tour.

The 26-year-old finished 2nd on the tour last year and was named rookie of the year.

“Last season on the Tour, I finished 2nd overall and was the female rookie of the year, with a goal this season of getting that top spot overall on the Freeride World Tour,” said Katie.

“I also want to help grow the snowboard community in the Elk Valley and am involved with the snowboard clubs at Fernie Alpine Resort that introduce kids to competition.”

The tour is at Kicking Horse from Feb. 12-17.