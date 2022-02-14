ICBC customers with policies expiring on or after May 1 will be able to renew their insurance completely online and also ditch their license plate validation decal.

May 1 is the official launch date, but customers can renew their insurance up to 44 days earlier meaning March 17.

According to the B.C. government, customers will be able to renew their auto insurance coverage, change their address, apply for discounts, update the drivers listed on their policy and modify how they use their vehicle all online.

More features are expected to be added in the future.

The province is investing $1 million dollars to do away with validation decals.

The money will be used to expand the automated license plate recognition program to help police detect unlawful, unlicensed and uninsured drivers.

“The online insurance renewal initiative offers British Columbians a more convenient way to renew their ICBC auto insurance,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“Working through the RCMP, police agencies in B.C. will be enhancing and expanding the automated license plate recognition program that exists today.”

Provincial officials said the cost of the investment will be offset by savings from manufacturing and distributing the decals.

B.C. now joins other provinces that have removed the decals including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.