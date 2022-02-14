College of the Rockies’ Nursing students are receiving hands-on experience in supporting families through the typical stages of labour and birth and recognizing signs of obstetrical emergencies thanks to new simulation manikins, purchased with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

The College of the Rockies nursing students will have access to new technology with the purchase of a birthing simulator, thanks to financial support from Columbia Basin Trust (CBT).

College officials said the purchase was made to support the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Practical Nursing programs.

The birthing manikin, named Noelle, will give students practice skills for real-life birthing situations. According to the college, the manikin will move through all stages of labour, concluding with the birth of a manikin baby, named Tori and an artificial placenta.

“Noelle is a valuable learning tool for our students,” said Norma Sherret, Acting Dean in the College’s Health and Human Services. “Using this high-fidelity simulator, faculty can develop real-life scenarios to promote effective learning experiences for our students related to pregnancy and childbirth. In working with Noelle, students can learn about their role in supporting families through the typical stages of labour and birth and recognize signs of obstetrical emergencies that can occur in the perinatal experience.”

“Since our program is situated within a rural area of the province, our students also practice in more rural and remote settings,” Sherret said. “It is essential they learn about the complexities of nursing practice in these contexts so they can develop their abilities to provide safe, responsive, and supportive care. This technology will help them develop these skills within the context of rural perinatal care.”

Darcy McInnes, patient care coordinator in the East Kootenay Regional Hospital’s Maternal Child Unit, said the manikins will be beneficial to the students.

“Having the simulation dolls will help students with critical thinking in real-time scenarios, reinforce hands-on skills and promote evaluative learning,” said McInnes. “Noelle and Tori will enhance the students’ ability to apply the classroom theory with skill practice and demonstration, where they will be able to translate this into the clinical setting.”