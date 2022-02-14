A drive to recruit more firefighters is underway for the Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service.

Officials with the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) are asking residents to consider stepping forward to join the team.

“Our fire departments play a critical role in our rural communities. To keep these departments running and able to answer calls, we need to have a dedicated core of firefighters,” said Elk Valley & South Country Fire Chief Michael Hockley. “We are the ones who come to help in times of emergency. We are now on the other side, asking the community for its help to keep our departments operating.”

The RDEK said it hopes to get new fire department members in Jaffray, Baynes Lake, Elko and Hosmer. Particular attention will be given to recruitment in Jaffray.

“We often hear people say they are hesitant to join the department because they have no experience,” said Hockley. “We provide the training and we support new recruits through the learning process. The only requirement is an interest in helping their community and a commitment to training.”

Application forms are available through the RDEK’s website and at the community’s fire halls.

Officials said packages will also be available from firefighters and during local events while the campaign is ongoing.

“There are many benefits to becoming a part of a department,” said Hockley. “Aside from the incredible training and leadership development, lifesaving first aid skills, and the reward of knowing you are helping your community, our firefighters all receive on-call pay and are eligible for extended benefits.”

Information on recruiting can be found through the link below.

