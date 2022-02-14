Investigators are looking into a fatal accident that killed a 65-year-old man from Calgary at a Fernie ski resort on Saturday afternoon.

The Elk Valley RCMP says officers were called to the local hospital at about 5:30 p.m. after the man was admitted with critical injuries.

According to the Calgary Herald, the man was Ted Rhodes, a retired veteran photographer who spent many years working with them.

Rhodes passed away before officers arrived.

Elk Valley RCMP investigators believe Rhodes was skiing with a friend when he hit an icy patch at about 4 p.m and lost control, causing him to hit a tree.

An independent investigation is underway by the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.