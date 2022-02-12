Members with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services working to extinguish a house fire on 5th Avenue South on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services)

Cranbrook firefighters responded to a single-family home that caught fire on Friday night.

City of Cranbrook staff said an initial crew of four firefighters and apparatus responded to the fire at 308 5th Avenue South at around 10:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters assisted two occupants of the home out of the building and into the care of paramedics, where those individuals were transported to hospital,” said city officials.

An additional 16 firefighters arrived to help out. They were able to put out the flames after several hours.

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services will remain at the scene throughout the day on Saturday to put out any hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.