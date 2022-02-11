The virtual open house on the proposed Shadow Mountain Local Area Service (LAS) for a sanitary sewer connection has been given a March 1 date.

“We have been undertaking conversations and meeting with the developers and owners on this proposed project,” says Curtis Penson, Manager of Engineering and Field Services with the City of Cranbrook.

“Holding an open house is important to inform owners of the latest cost estimate, design work and to get feedback of the local area service to potential incorporation in the Local Areas Service petition.”

The open house is for residents, owners, and developers of Shadow Mountain.

City of Cranbrook staff said registration details will be available on Wednesday.