Protesters will soon be barred from bocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.

An injunction was granted late Friday afternoon in the Ontario Superior Court against the people protesting COVID-19 restrictions at the Canada U.S. border.

Police will have more power to enforce the law as of 7 p.m. eastern Friday night.

Earlier the Ontario government declared a state of emergency that allows for more enforcement against people impeding the flow of goods, services, and traffic at the border and in Ottawa.