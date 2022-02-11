JCI Kootenay and the Cranbrook Rotary Club are working together to install paved trails in Cranbrook’s Moir Park.

“We feel that there’s definitely a need and a desire for more trails in Cranbrook,” said Leanne Jensen, president of the Rotary Club of Cranbrook. “We would like to continue the build-out of Cranbrook’s active transportation network by connecting a major city park. The pandemic has shown a greater need for outdoor recreation options that are accessible to a wider population demographic.”

The project would create a trail around the park with branching paths through the park.

“It’s the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club, so they wanted to do something special for the town,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “It’s going to be a nice project. they’re going to have some viewpoints there where you can overlook the city and the mountains.”

Depending on how much funding JCI Kootenay and the Rotary Club can secure, the project will provide several options for park users.

“Rotary and JCI Kootenay will bring together volunteers from across the community, both individuals and businesses, to build the trail base over a several day period,” said Jensen. “Once the base is completed, our major contractor partner, BA Blacktop, will pave the trail.”

The two groups presented the plan to Cranbrook city council to get their backing for the construction.

“We are asking the city to provide trucking of donated gravel from the Lumberton Pit to the Moir Park staging area,” said Marcus Brown with JCI Kootenay.

The Rotary Club and JCI Kootenay plan to start the project in the spring, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to take place in August.