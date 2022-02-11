Ten new destination and tourism infrastructure projects are underway in the Kootenays thanks to $2.3 million from the B.C. government.

Funds will be used for various developments including campground upgrades, EV charging stations and amenity improvements.

The Elk River Alliance will get $300,000 for amenity improvements including washrooms, signage and parking.

The Villages of New Denver, Silverton and Slocan will also receive $300,000 for improvements to local campgrounds.

MORE: List of Kootenay Projects (B.C. government)

In a press release, Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, said these projects will help the tourism industry recover.

“We know recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and people in the tourism sector are critically important. This fund creates new tourism infrastructure, which will help the sector recover, create local jobs and spur economic development,” said Mark in the release.

“Building on the calls to action from the sector, this fund invests in initiatives that link communities together and encourages visitors to spend time at several destinations within a region.”

The approved projects must be completed by March 2023.