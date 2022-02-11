A $100,000 reward is on offer for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for setting fire to the chair lift control hut at Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR).

The fire was lit at around 3 a.m. on December 18, 2021, and burned down the operator’s hut at the top of the Northstar Quad.

“The RCMP and the Kimberley Fire Department responded immediately to the fire and have been actively investigating it since then. On January 10th the RCMP released a statement saying that they believe the fire was arson and was deliberately set,” said officials with the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies. “KAR/RCR appreciates the RCMP’s efforts in this investigation and are assisting and supporting them in any way we can, including offering this $100,000 reward.”

RCR staff said itself, KAR and Kimberley RCMP are seeking help from the public in identifying those responsible.

Those with details can call the Kimberley RCMP detachment at 250-427-4811, or callers can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).