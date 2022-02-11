News Cranbrook RCMP seeking details regarding alleged shooting SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 10, 2022 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Cranbrook RCMP is asking for details from the public regarding an alleged shooting incident that happened on Thursday. According to police, a male victim was dropped off at 2nd Street North near the hospital around 5:30 p.m. RCMP officers are working to determine the location of the original incident. The man is receiving treatment for his wounds. Cbk RCMP request public assistance with a shooting incident. Approx 5:30pm a male victim appears to have been dropped at 2nd St N near the hospital. Police are trying to determine the location of the original incident. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment. — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) February 11, 2022 Tags: CranbrookRCMP