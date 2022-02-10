News Accident caused by inadvertent acceleration SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 10, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) On Feb. 4 Columbia Valley RCMP responded to a crash involving a pickup accidentally accelerating into parked cars. At about 12:30 p.m., the driver of a Ford F150 collided with two parked cars and a lamp post in a parking lot on Black Forest Trail near Invermere. Neither of the parked cars was occupied and the driver of the F150 suffered no injuries. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP