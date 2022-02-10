Sports Bucks forward commits to Division 1 university SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 10, 2022 The Cranbrook Bucks sign and logo on the exterior of Cranbrook's Western Financial Place. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Cranbrook Bucks forward Kellan Hjartarson has committed to NCAA Division 1 Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. This season with the Bucks, he has 27 points through 38 games. He joined the team at the start of the 2021-22 season after spending two years with the Calgary Buffaloes U18 AAA program.