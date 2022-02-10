The Cranbrook Bucks sign and logo on the exterior of Cranbrook's Western Financial Place. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Cranbrook Bucks forward Kellan Hjartarson has committed to NCAA Division 1 Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

This season with the Bucks, he has 27 points through 38 games.

He joined the team at the start of the 2021-22 season after spending two years with the Calgary Buffaloes U18 AAA program.