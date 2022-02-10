The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 353 new COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley, down from 446.

The latest BCCDC data covered Jan. 30th to Feb. 5th, and showed local numbers starting to decline after a few weeks of numbers remaining relatively steady.

The Cranbrook area remains the region’s hot spot for the fourth week in a row, with 152 infections reported. According to the BCCDC, this is down from the 237 cases in the previous week.

The Elk Valley saw the next highest number of new cases with 92. It was also the only increase in our region, rising from 55 the week prior.

Creston reported a total of 49 infections, down from 59 the previous week.

In the Kimberley area, health officials confirmed 27 new cases, a decrease from 58.

Windermere reported 22 cases, while Golden had 11 last week. In the previous time frame, both areas had 32 infections.

According to the BCCDC, 185 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Feb. 9th, and 27 of those people are in intensive care.