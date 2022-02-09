The District of Invermere will host a public information session for residents to learn about a proposal to donate public lands for a new Senior’s Housing Complex.

The proposed piece of land is in the 600 and 700 blocks of 7th Avenue across from Pothole Park.

Invermere District staff said the Lake Windermere District Lions Club in partnership with the Lakeview Manor Society asked the district to consider donating the land.

The planned five-storey building would have 60 to 70 residential units for seniors, with potential for commercial space at the sidewalk level.

The information session will be held on Feb. 17th from noon to 8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Valley Centre.

The Lake Windermere District Lions Club and Lakeview Manor Society will have presentations at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP through 250-342-9281 (ext. 1232) or through email at events@invermere.net.