The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced significant changes to the Kootenay Conference playoff format.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats will move from the Eddie Mountain division to the Neil Murdoch division.

Commissioner Jeff Dubois said a first-round between a West Kootenay Team and the Golden Rockets was likely, increasing travel costs.

“While it was not our intention to deviate from the playoff format that was announced in October, it had become increasingly likely over the past two months that it could produce a first-round series involving significant travel and expense between a West Kootenays-based team and the Golden Rockets, who represent the furthest possible conference opponent,” says Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“In investigating potential alternatives, there became a clear consensus amongst all of our Kootenay Conference teams, including Golden and Creston Valley, that making this change was the best option competitively and financially for all participating teams from both divisions.”

Under the format announced in October, the Rockets would have moved into the Neil Murdoch division.

They will now remain in the Eddie Mountain Division.

The original change was made since the Spokane Braves would not be participating this year.

Playoffs begin on Feb. 22.