The Anaheim Ducks announced yesterday that Scott Niedermayer will be joining the organization as a special advisor to hockey operations.

While his specific duties aren’t known, the position is usually one of the general manager’s right-hand men.

Pat Verbeek, the Ducks’ new GM said in a release from the team that Niedermayer will be a great help for the players and staff.

“I’m really excited that Scott has taken on an enhanced role within our hockey operations staff,” said Verbeek.

“His winning culture and great hockey mind will help all of our players and staff moving forward.”

Recently Niedermayer and former Ducks Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya were on the selection committee choosing a new general manager and ultimately picked Verbeek.

In a team release, Niedermayer said they were impressed with how good of a fit Verbeek would be.

“For me, what stood out with Pat was how he talked about the little things about how you’re going to win championships on the ice. As an ex-player, that was something I was really glad to hear. It’s not easy to do that. It’s not easy to win a championship. It takes a massive commitment,” added Niedermayer.

“There are a lot of things that have to be done and that culture has to be there every single day with everybody in the room. Players, management, coaches and staff, everybody has to be thinking the same way.”

He said joining management will be a bit of a challenge but he’s excited to test himself.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to get more involved than I have in the last few years. Pat seemed open to exploring that and wanted my input on different things,” he added in the release.

“It’ll be a work in progress over time but I’m excited about it. This team is headed in the right direction right now and it’s exciting to be pushing in that same way.”

Niedermayer added that he wants to help in any way he can to make the organization successful.

There are few players that understand success like Niedermayer.

He’s the first player in hockey history to have won a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medal, World Championship, World Cup, Memorial Cup and World Junior Championship as well as the only player to win four Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold.

That success was also noticed during his time with the Ducks.

In just five seasons, Niedermayer had the most points by a defenceman in franchise history and got himself a Conn Smythe Trophy as well.

He said he loves being able to help the team once again.

“I could not have asked for a better situation when I came here. I was treated very well and we had success. I definitely have a connection with the team here,” he added in the release.

“With the friends and the teammates, all the things you gain when you come to a new organization, this is a place I care about and am happy to try to help.”