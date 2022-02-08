The College of the Rockies is offering a 12-week tuition-free program that allows women to gain experience in six different trades.

From April 4 to June 24, they will experience the electrician, piping, carpenter, industrial mechanic, welder, and automotive trades.

“Skilled tradespeople are in high demand which makes it the perfect time for women to consider a career in this rewarding industry,” said Joy Brown, College of the Rockies trades department head.

“Participants will take part in hands-on learning in our trades shops which will help them develop a better understanding of each trade and to get a sense whether a career in a particular trade is the right choice for them.”

Those enrolled in the program will also have the opportunity to complete workforce certificates.

Sixteen seats are available and applications are now open.