No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in Invermere just after midnight on Monday.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said they arrived at Kinsmen Beach, along with the Invermere Fire Department, at about 12:30 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a Didge Neon engulfed in flames.

According to police, the driver said she noticed smoke billowing out from the hood when she was trying to start it.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a mechanical issue.