Sidewalk closure due to street light repair in Fernie Josiah Spyker, staff February 8, 2022 (Supplied by City of Fernie) Canyon Trail sidewalk from the base at highway 3 extending uphill to Cedar Avenue will be closed until further notice as City of Fernie crews repair a street light. Vehicle traffic will not be impacted by the closure. Repairs are expected to made over the coming days. City of Fernie staff ask residents to use caution while travelling through this area and to obey signs and crews.