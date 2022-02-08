Dylan Malarchuk of the Columbia Valley Rockies is the KIJHL defenceman of the week.

It’s the third time in a row that a Columbia Valley Rockies player was one of the KIJHL three stars.

Goaltender Scott Thompson was last week’s top goalie and also earned himself the goalie of the month.

This time it’s the defenceman getting the honour after putting up two goals and six assists in three games.

On Feb. 1, Malarchuk tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

Against the Golden Rockets on Feb. 4, he put up three helpers while his teammate Kayde Kinaschuk got a hat-trick in a 4-1 win.

In the last game of the week on Sunday Malarchuk registered a goal and two assists in a decisive 8-3 rematch win against the Rockets.

This season, Malarchuk is third in team scoring and first among defencemen with 12 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.

Peyton Trzaska of the Princeton Posse was the KIJHL goalie of the week, while Chase Heat’s Jacob Biensch was the top forward.