Repairs to water lines will reduce traffic to two lanes along a portion of 2nd Street North on Wednesday.

City of Cranbrook officials said the work will repair water services to an apartment complex at 1900 2nd Street North.

Crews will be on the scene at 8 a.m., with work expected to take most of the day.

“Once water service is restored, nearby residents and businesses may experience discoloured water. Please run your cold water tap until the water runs clear,” said City of Cranbrook staff.

Drivers are asked to slow down through the area and obey signs and on-site flaggers.