News Columbia Valley RCMP responds to crash involving bus SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 7, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) On Jan. 31 around noon officers responded to a collision involving a transit bus and an Acura SUV. The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 93/95 and Black Forest Trail near Invermere. Witnesses said the driver of the Acura ran a red light and struck the bus, which had no passengers at the time. Neither driver had serious injuries. A traffic light was knocked off the light post from the force of the Acura. The driver was issued a ticket for failing to obey a traffic control device. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP