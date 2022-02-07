On Jan. 31 around noon officers responded to a collision involving a transit bus and an Acura SUV.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 93/95 and Black Forest Trail near Invermere.

Witnesses said the driver of the Acura ran a red light and struck the bus, which had no passengers at the time.

Neither driver had serious injuries.

A traffic light was knocked off the light post from the force of the Acura.

The driver was issued a ticket for failing to obey a traffic control device.