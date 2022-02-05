My Community Now Kimberley Gymnastics Club Receive a Generous Financial Boost from KIOTAC SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 5, 2022 Kimberley Gymnastics Club Directors are so grateful to the Kimberley Old Time Accordion Club board for donating 30 Thousand dollars to the fundraising effort to rebuild after fire gutted their facility back on Dec. 15th. Members gathered on a beautiful sunny morning in Kimberley to receive the cheque. On site interviews in link below. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/kim-gym.mp3 Kimberley RCMP deem Gymnastics Club fire to be suspicious