Sam Steele Days are coming back to Cranbrook for 2022 after a two-year hiatus, with organizers touting that its return will be better than ever.

Staff with the Sam Steele Days Society said this year’s theme will be ‘100 Years of Rotary,’ aimed at celebrating the work the clubs do in Cranbrook.

“Cranbrook Rotary Club formed 100 years ago on February 17, 1922. Over the years, Cranbrook Rotary built the Rotary Clock Tower, the 9th Avenue Arches, Rotary Park and improved Idlewild, Walter Millar, MacKinnon and Moir Parks. We built and operate Rotary Scott Villa for affordable housing, built Rotary Way trail through Cranbrook, and we donate to most if not all charitable causes in our community,” stated Rotary spokesperson Bill Bennett. “Rotary is all about making the world a better place and having fun doing it.”

This year’s Sam Steele Festival will use many of the projects supported by the Rotary Club throughout the weekend.

According to the Sam Steele Days Society, the event would typically bring in locals, as well as visitors from around western Canada and some from the U.S., with attendance numbering over 22,000.

The event is planned to run from June 16th to 19th.