The Cranbrook Bucks face the Vernon Vipers tonight before doing it all over again tomorrow for the Bucks’ family faith night.

The Cranbrook Bucks have a 19-15-2 record this season while the Vipers are 14-14-3-3

However, the Vipers have an 8-2 record in their last 10 games while the Bucks are 4-5-1.

On Saturday the Bucks are having the family faith night where players after the game will be talking about how their faith has impacted how they perform on and off the ice.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. for both games.