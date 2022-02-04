View of the Elk Valley. (Supplied by the District of Sparwood)

The Fernie Nordic Society will get a boost of over $822,000 from the provincial government as part of the latest round of tourism infrastructure grants.

FNS was given the grant to enhance the Elk Valley Nordic Centre Trailhead with dedicated parking, washroom facilities and a multipurpose facility.

“We know tourism infrastructure is a priority for communities. Today, we are responding to this call to action from the sector that will further support its recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our investment in tourism creates good-paying jobs that directly support local economies now and will elevate our reputation as a world-class destination for the many visitors looking to return to B.C. for years to come.”

Across the province, more than 50 projects are getting grants from the B.C. Government, including nine in the Kootenay Rockies region.

The organizations will each get a share of more than $21.3-million, with over $3.4-million going to tourism projects in the Kootenay Rockies.

“These funds will strengthen tourism growth and develop emerging tourism opportunities, stimulating the recovery of B.C.’s post-pandemic visitor economy. Continued investments in destination development will increase employment and job creation, and establish more livable communities while enhancing residents’ quality of life and visitors’ experiences,” said B.C. Government officials.

You can find the full list of all of the projects and their funding amounts below.

