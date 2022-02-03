News City of Cranbrook supplying water bottles SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 3, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) The City of Cranbrook is assisting residents after a water leak occurred in the apartment complex on the corner of 1st St. South and 17th Avenue South. The apartment is across the street from Street Angels building in Balment Park. The leak was found on Sunday a contractor hired by the property owner is on-site currently working to make repairs. Water has been shut off for several days so the city is providing bottled water.