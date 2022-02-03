The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 446 new COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley last week, down slightly from 480.

The latest BCCDC data covered Jan. 23rd to 29th, and showed numbers staying relatively steady for the third week in a row after local cases shot upwards.

The Cranbrook area remains the region’s hot spot for the third week in a row, with 208 infections reported. According to the BCCDC, this is down from the 237 reported in the previous week.

The Elk Valley saw the next highest number of new cases with 63, rising from 55.

Kimberley reported a total of 58 infections, down from 65 the previous week.

In the Creston Valey, health officials confirmed 53 new cases, a slight decrease from 59.

Meanwhile, Windermere reported 36 infections and Golden reported 29. Both places reported 32 infections the week before.

According to the BCCDC, 178 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Feb. 2th, and 29 of those people are in intensive care.